2017-09-01 — forbes.com
``"Like many of our supporters, we were excited to be an innovative force in the emerging space of content creation and its funding. Unfortunately, as a startup, we do not have the necessary resources to both develop our [decentralized application] and challenge the SEC's investigation regarding our ICO and its interpretation under US securities law," the statement read. ''
