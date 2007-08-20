2017-09-01 — reuters.com

``Motiva Enterprises' Port Arthur, Texas, refinery, the nation's largest, may be shut as long as two weeks for assessment of the plant and repair of any damage, sources familiar with plant operations said on Thursday.''

