2017-09-01 — washingtonpost.com
Treasury secretaries and other Cabinet members not involved with national security have traditionally flown on government planes only on rare occasions, including international trips, while taking commercial airlines for other domestic travels.
Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) last week requested a "detailed explanation" of the travel and justification for use of the government aircraft. One watchdog group, the Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, also has requested records into the trip, saying it seemed "to have been planned around the solar eclipse."
