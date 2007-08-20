It's no secret why. Amazon, with its low prices and online convenience, has revolutionized retail and driven traditional rivals into bankruptcy. This week, the company completed its purchase of Whole Foods Market Inc. for $13.7 billion, raising the prospect that it will have the same impact on a grocery industry that was already starting to struggle.

"It's the fear factor of Amazon," said Mickey Chadha, an analyst at Moody's Investors Service. "No retailer can under-price as long as Amazon can, make no money and get away with it. That's why people are scared."