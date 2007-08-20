|
|
Relevant:
|
2017-09-02 — bloomberg.com
The bonds that financed Apollo Global Management's purchase last year of upscale grocer Fresh Market plunged to new lows this week. The cost of buying contracts to protect against a default in Albertsons Cos.'s debt has jumped. Bonds of Bi-Lo Holdings have lost almost half their value this year.
It's no secret why. Amazon, with its low prices and online convenience, has revolutionized retail and driven traditional rivals into bankruptcy. This week, the company completed its purchase of Whole Foods Market Inc. for $13.7 billion, raising the prospect that it will have the same impact on a grocery industry that was already starting to struggle.
...
"It's the fear factor of Amazon," said Mickey Chadha, an analyst at Moody's Investors Service. "No retailer can under-price as long as Amazon can, make no money and get away with it. That's why people are scared."
source article | permalink | discuss | subscribe by: | RSS | email
Comments: Be the first to add a comment
add a comment | go to forum thread
Note: Comments may take a few minutes to show up on this page. If you go to the forum thread, however, you can see them immediately.