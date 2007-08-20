2017-09-02 — zerohedge.com

``... the BLS reported that in August just 156K jobs were created, a big miss to the 180K expected, and following a sharp downward revision to June and July, which were revised to 210K and 189K, respectively, a 41K drop combined... But don't worry, the worse, the better as the more disappointing the economic data, the less likely the Fed will hike in September, December, or ever for that matter...''