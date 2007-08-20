...

"Wells Fargo is not going to roll over and give up its real numbers, and their admission that they had more fake accounts all along just confirms that," said Christensen, who represents about 70 bank customers in Utah. "Until a court compels Wells Fargo to turn it all over, we'll never know what really happened."

Attorneys are preparing written objections to the settlement, which they may file in the next 15 to 30 days, said Scott Wert, an attorney for five people in Texas.

The new review doesn't go back as far as 2002, the year executives first knew about the wrongdoing and fired employees over it, according to investigators hired by the company's board. That leaves customers who might've been harmed before 2009 uncounted and not included in the bank's $10.7 million remediation efforts.

2002 -- wow! We wonder if it bothers "Grandpa Warren" that a "solid bank" he bought into years ago on the strength of its numbers may have been largely a fraud?