2017-09-03 — cnbc.com
Central banks should be ready to inject cash into the financial markets to keep them stable after Britain leaves the European Union in 2019, a draft report from a bank industry lobby said.
AFME's report also provides a blueprint for a transition phase after Britain's EU exit in March 2019. This would include a "bridging phase" to avoid "short-term disruption" until new trading terms are ratified and an "adaptation phase" for moving to the new terms.
Company bosses also want Britain to negotiate a staggered departure from the EU by the end of this year or they will have to push ahead with plans that assume they will lose all access to the single market after March 2019.
