2017-09-04 — cnbc.com
``European markets failed to lift themselves out of the red on Monday, after North Korea's latest nuclear test prompted investors to rush to safe-haven assets... On Sunday, North Korea conducted its sixth and most powerful nuclear test to date, which it claimed was of an advanced hydrogen bomb for a long-range missile.''
