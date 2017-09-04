Mexican and Canadian auto unions have said in a report that Mexican autoworkers earn about $3.95 an hour, which is about one-ninth of average wages north of the border.

Canadian auto workers leader Jerry Dias said over the weekend that wages in the three nations under NAFTA should be equalized. But a top Mexican union leader, Carlos Aceves del Olmo, has said equalizing wages is "a pipe dream," claiming wages in Mexico can't be compared to U.S. and Canadian salaries.