2017-09-04 — washingtonpost.com
The United States has said it wants to tighten labor standards in the 23-year-old trade pact. But Mexico has drawn plants and investments by capitalizing on low wages and weak union rules, and Mexican business and labor leaders appear to be resistant to any attempt to tighten labor standards or ensure that Mexican wages rise.
Mexican and Canadian auto unions have said in a report that Mexican autoworkers earn about $3.95 an hour, which is about one-ninth of average wages north of the border.
Canadian auto workers leader Jerry Dias said over the weekend that wages in the three nations under NAFTA should be equalized. But a top Mexican union leader, Carlos Aceves del Olmo, has said equalizing wages is "a pipe dream," claiming wages in Mexico can't be compared to U.S. and Canadian salaries.
