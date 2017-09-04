|
|
|
2017-09-04 — cnbc.com
China's pledge that it won't allow war and chaos on its doorstep sounds like a metaphysical musing in the presence of hostile military forces conducting live fire operations, nuclear tests and missile launches over sovereign nations.
Incantations about the virtues of patient dialogue and win-win cooperation are not finding any takers in the Korean crisis. Beijing's own pressure on South Korea, dire warnings to Japan about its military buildup and constant skirmishes with U.S. air and naval assets around its maritime borders are all eloquent proofs that a meaningful political discussion has broken down.
