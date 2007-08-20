2017-09-04 — bloomberg.com

``... as the Republicans in Congress well understand, there is simply no way to significantly lower taxes on the middle class without drastically increasing the federal deficit -- and that is something (as Republicans also know) that they can't do under the current rules of the game. Besides, Republicans don't much care about middle class taxes. It's the rich they're looking out for. And again, that disconnect, once it becomes clear to voters, has the potential to create the same sense of anger as the Republican health care effort.''