Joint Venture Receives $1.5B Construction Financing for 50 Hudson Yards Office Tower in Manhattan (Will Incl. New Blackrock HQ)
2017-09-05 — rebusinessonline.com
A joint venture between Related Cos., Oxford Properties Group and Mitsui Fudosan America Inc. has received $1.5 billion in construction financing for 50 Hudson Yards, a 58-story office tower located within the Hudson Yards development on Manhattan's West Side. The joint venture has also committed $2.3 billion, bringing the total planned construction costs to $3.8 billion.
...
Located at the northwest corner of 33rd Street and 10th Avenue, the 2.9 million-square-foot building will be New York City's fourth largest commercial office tower, according to the joint venture. BlackRock, an investment management firm, will locate its corporate headquarters at the property, occupying 850,000 square feet across 15 floors.
The last buildings at the Hudson Yards complex may represent the peak of the current bubble...
