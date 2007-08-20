...

Located at the northwest corner of 33rd Street and 10th Avenue, the 2.9 million-square-foot building will be New York City's fourth largest commercial office tower, according to the joint venture. BlackRock, an investment management firm, will locate its corporate headquarters at the property, occupying 850,000 square feet across 15 floors.

The last buildings at the Hudson Yards complex may represent the peak of the current bubble...