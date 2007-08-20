|
2017-09-05 — reuters.com
New orders for U.S.-made goods recorded their biggest drop in nearly three years in July, but demand for capital goods was stronger than previously reported, pointing to a faster pace of business spending early in the third quarter.
Orders for transportation equipment sagged 19.2 percent, the biggest drop since August 2014. That reflected a 70.8 percent dive in civilian aircraft orders. Boeing (BA.N) has reported on its website that it received only 22 aircraft orders in July, sharply down from 184 in the prior month.
