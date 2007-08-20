2017-09-06 — reuters.com

The EU's highest court ruled on Wednesday that member states must take in a share of refugees who reach Europe, dismissing complaints by Slovakia and Hungary and reigniting an east-west row that has shaken the Union's cohesion. ... But defiant rejection from some ex-communist states that the EU accuses of slipping on democratic standards - Hungary called the judgment a political "rape" of EU law - indicated no let-up in tensions that are testing the Union's internal cooperation.

