2017-09-07 — ml-implode.com

``I don't really believe that we're nearly as polarized as we appear to be. After all, we all want quality, affordable health care or an immigration policy that makes sense or a growing economy. There are, of course, some issues that might divide some of us, but just because you're not on the same side of an issue that I am, doesn't mean I think you're a terrible person necessarily.''