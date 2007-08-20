The prime Upper East Side neighborhood -- which stretches north from East 59th to East 96th streets, and from Fifth Avenue east over to Lexington Avenue -- had long been considered the most prestigious place to live in New York City. In the days before Billionaires' Row, a grand prewar co-op on one of the neighborhood's avenues was the ultimate trophy property.

But with new development condominiums springing up all over the city, the Upper East Side's pricey co-ops are facing stiff competition.

To get a better idea of how the luxury co-op market has been impacted, The Real Deal looked at sales that closed at $5 million and above within the first six months of each of the last six years. While the number of co-op sales peaked in the first half of 2014, and remained steady in the first half of 2017 -- hovering between 50 and 60 -- dollar volume plummeted 33 percent, from $900 million to $600 million over the same period.

"Everybody wants Downtown, they want condo ownership, and they want contemporary living ... it's a perfect storm," said Stribling & Associates broker Kirk Henckels, who has worked on the Upper East Side for 35 years. "This is a seismic shift in residential preference. This is not a trend."

"They want the Tribeca trophy properties if they are spending the megabucks," said Triplemint's Tyler Whitman. "It's hard to get someone to spend $3,000 or $4,000 per foot on the Upper East Side." Douglas Elliman's Richard Steinberg echoed that sentiment. "Right now, most people want light, bright and a lot of glass -- you don't get that on the Upper East Side," he said.