2017-09-08 — theintercept.com

``BUT A FORMER KAC employee said he does not think Fai could have come up with the operation to covertly use Pakistani funds to sway U.S. foreign policy without the firm's help. "Manafort set it up," speculated David Wolfe, who was the KAC's chief government relations liaison from 2005 to 2009. "He found those loopholes, because people don't look at nonprofits."''

