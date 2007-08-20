2017-09-09 — kunstler.com

``Am I the only observer wondering if Irma may be a fatal blow to the banking system? The mind reels at the insurance implications of what's about to happen. Urgent obligations triggered by an event of this scale can't possibly be serviced. Look for it to snap the chain of counterparty leverage that has been propping up the banks, insurers, and pension funds on mere promises for years on end. Finance, both private and public, has been feeding off unreality since well before the tremor of 2008. The destruction of Florida (and whatever else stands in the way up the line) will be as real as it gets.''