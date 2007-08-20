|
Saudi Arabia and Venezuela, both members of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, agreed to consider prolonging production cuts "beyond the first quarter of 2018, if needed," the Saudi ministry said in one of the statements. The kingdom and Kazakhstan said such an extension "would be considered in due course as market fundamentals may dictate," according to a separate Saudi statement.
OPEC and other producers including Russia pledged to reduce output by about 1.8 million barrels a day through March to trim global oil inventories and buttress prices. The producers are seeking to strengthen compliance with the cuts accord they reached last year. Benchmark Brent crude has lost 6.2 percent this year and was trading 44 cents lower at $53.34 a barrel at 2:07 p.m. on Monday in London.
