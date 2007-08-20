OPEC and other producers including Russia pledged to reduce output by about 1.8 million barrels a day through March to trim global oil inventories and buttress prices. The producers are seeking to strengthen compliance with the cuts accord they reached last year. Benchmark Brent crude has lost 6.2 percent this year and was trading 44 cents lower at $53.34 a barrel at 2:07 p.m. on Monday in London.