Investors now rely on unemployment to remain depressed, profit margins to remain at record levels, and valuations to be sustained at historic elevations, simply for U.S. real GDP to average 1-2% annually in the coming years, and for stocks to achieve low single-digit total returns. More likely, any normalization at all in these cyclical factors is likely to produce near-zero growth in U.S. GDP and corporate earnings in the coming years, with steep market losses over the completion of the current cycle, gradually recovering to an overall total return of zero for the S&P 500 over the coming 12-year horizon.