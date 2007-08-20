"I don't know if we'll be able to achieve that, given the budget issue," Mnuchin said at an conference hosted by CNBC. "But we're going to get this down to a very competitive level, and what the exact number is less important. And what's more important is making sure we have a competitive system."

Mnuchin's comments are similar to remarks that Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) made last week. Ryan said that "the numbers are hard" to make a 15-percent rate possible, and that he's shooting for a rate in the low-to-mid 20s.