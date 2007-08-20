2017-09-12 — 13d.com

``According to a recent KPMG survey, 59% of auto executives agreed that "half of today's car owners" will not want to own a car by 2025... Exxon and the EIA predict EVs will only be 10% of vehicles sold by 2040. Bloomberg puts that number at 54%. The glaring discrepancy in the numbers underscores the uncertainty facing automakers: How quickly and uniformly do you phase out the combustion engine?''

