|
|
Relevant:
|
2017-09-13 — yahoo.com
"I think people should be empowered to do it themselves," Browder said. "Instead of taking Equifax to federal court, they could take Equifax to small claims. In a lot of these states you're not allowed lawyers, there are no legal fees, and state judges are more sympathetic and more fair. They don't take kindly to big corporations pushing people around."
...
In terms of damages, different states cap the amount differently, but somewhere between $10,000 to $15,000 is standard. Justifying these numbers is easy, according to Browder. "Our response is, we seek the maximum because of the permanent damage," he said. "But in reality I think it varies. I think a lot of people will be hurt by this and will be able to demonstrate if someone has a $15,000 fraud there's no reason they won't get $15,000 back."
source article | permalink | discuss | subscribe by: | RSS | email
Comments: Be the first to add a comment
add a comment | go to forum thread
Note: Comments may take a few minutes to show up on this page. If you go to the forum thread, however, you can see them immediately.