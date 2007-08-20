...

In terms of damages, different states cap the amount differently, but somewhere between $10,000 to $15,000 is standard. Justifying these numbers is easy, according to Browder. "Our response is, we seek the maximum because of the permanent damage," he said. "But in reality I think it varies. I think a lot of people will be hurt by this and will be able to demonstrate if someone has a $15,000 fraud there's no reason they won't get $15,000 back."