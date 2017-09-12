2017-09-13 — theintercept.com

``IN A STUNNING MOVE, the House of Representatives on Tuesday approved an amendment to the Make America Secure and Prosperous Appropriations Act that will roll back Attorney General Jeff Sessions's expansion of asset forfeiture... The amendment would roll back Sessions' elimination of the Obama-era reforms.''

