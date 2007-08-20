2017-09-13 — nydailynews.com

``Martin Shkreli got socked into jail Wednesday when a federal judge delivered a poetic punchline to the Pharma Bro's own Hillary Clinton jokes. Brooklyn Federal Judge Kiyo Matsumoto revoked Shkreli's $5 million bail Wednesday evening, saying Shkreli's $5,000 bounty on Clinton's hair was the final straw.''

