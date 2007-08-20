2017-09-14 — sovereignman.com

``On Tuesday afternoon, Jamie Dimon, the CEO of banking giant JP Morgan, let loose on Bitcoin.... Now, Dimon is a brilliant executive and banker. He knows his stuff. But... fraud? Really? My dictionary defines fraud as "wrongful or criminal deception intended to result in financial or personal gain." That term seems to more aptly describe the banking industry that Dimon represents... Ironically for Jamie Dimon, criminals even use JP Morgan bank accounts to launder their money, considering that the bank has paid BILLIONS in fines over the last few years for failing to detect their customers' illegal activities.''