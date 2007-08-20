2017-09-14 — qz.com

``Nguyen and Loughran found that low-level criminals, that commit nonviolent crimes like selling drugs, robbery, burglary, and check forging, pull in $900 a week on average.... Aound half of the total respondents lacked a high school diploma. Add to that the fact that high school dropouts in the US can expect to earn less than $400 dollars a week legally and that even finishing and getting a high school diploma pushes the needle only slightly to $638, it's painfully easy to see why people would risk their freedom, and sometimes even their lives, to work on the wrong side of the law.'' This is interesting also as a data point for how a guaranteed income (or guaranteed job) could cheaply eliminate a lot of criminal activity.

