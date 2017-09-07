2017-09-16 — washingtonpost.com

President Trump on Thursday signaled openness to a proposal to effectively eliminate the federal limit on government borrowing, a dramatic reversal from his view as a candidate and the long-standing position of the Republican Party that the debt limit should be raised only if other steps are taken to restrain the size of government. On Wednesday, Trump and Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D--N.Y.) reached what one senior White House official called a "gentlemen's agreement" to develop a plan that would no longer require Congress to routinely raise the limit on government borrowing.

source article | permalink | discuss | subscribe by: | RSS | email

Comments: Be the first to add a comment

add a comment | go to forum thread

Note: Comments may take a few minutes to show up on this page. If you go to the forum thread, however, you can see them immediately.