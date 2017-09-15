...

Richard F. Smith, Equifax's chief executive, apologized for the breach in an op-ed published by USA Today earlier this week. "This is the most humbling moment in our 118-year history," he said. But his promises to make changes at the company were not enough for many alarmed lawmakers on Capitol Hill.

A bipartisan group of 36 senators have asked the Justice Department and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to investigate reports Equifax executives sold stock after learning about the breach but before it was made public. The Federal Trade Commission took the unusual step of announcing it is conducting a probe into the Equifax breach.

... Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) said on Thursday the company's chief executive and board of directors should step down unless they take five steps to correct their mishandling: notify affected consumers; provide free credit monitoring to them for at least 10 years, offer to freeze their credit for up to 10 years; remove forced arbitration clauses from their terms of use; and comply with fines or new standards that come out of investigations. "It's only right that the CEO and board step down if they can't reach this modicum of corporate decency by next week," he said.