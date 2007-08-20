|
|
Relevant:
|
2017-09-16 — mauldineconomics.com
``What's the endgame? I think much of the US will end up like Puerto Rico. But the hardship map will be more random than you can possibly imagine. Some sort of authority -- whether bankruptcy courts or something else -- will have to seize pension assets and figure out who gets hurt and how much. Some courts in some states will require taxes to go up. But courts don't have taxing authority, so they can only require cities to pay, but with what money and from whom?''
source article | permalink | discuss | subscribe by: | RSS | email
Comments: Be the first to add a comment
add a comment | go to forum thread
Note: Comments may take a few minutes to show up on this page. If you go to the forum thread, however, you can see them immediately.