2017-09-18 — abc2news.com

``... for the first time in 85 years, Puerto Rico is expected to suffer a direct landfall from a Category 4 or 5 hurricane. Puerto Rico's governor has declared a state of emergency ahead of that landfall, which will likely happen Wednesday.''

source article | permalink | discuss | subscribe by: | RSS | email

Comments: Be the first to add a comment

add a comment | go to forum thread

Note: Comments may take a few minutes to show up on this page. If you go to the forum thread, however, you can see them immediately.