Yellen has also presided over the end of the Fed's emergency-era bond purchases and mapped out a path to gradually shrink its $4.5 trillion balance sheet--both without repeating the market-roiling taper tantrum of predecessor Ben Bernanke. Some 71 percent of 42 economists in a Bloomberg News survey conducted Sept. 12-14 expect the Fed to announce when it will start the runoff at the conclusion of its meeting Wednesday.

Yellen's tenure seems to us like an extended Wil-e-coyote moment amidst a debt-deflationary phase-shift in the financial economy...