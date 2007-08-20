|
|
2017-09-19 — fin24.com
Prices are rebounding because traders in China are likely to switch to alternative exchanges or seek loopholes in the regulation, said Peter Van Valkenburgh, director of research at Coin Center, a Washington-based nonprofit research firm focusing on cryptocurrencies.
"The efficacy of any bitcoin ban is pretty dubious," said Van Valkenburgh.''
...
While the tighter regulation makes access to cryptocurrency more difficult, investors can trade the digital assets over-the-counter or go to exchanges based in other jurisdictions.
Instead of WeChat, cryptocurrency aficionados are already migrating to encrypted messaging service Telegram.
source article | permalink | discuss | subscribe by: | RSS | email
Comments: Be the first to add a comment
add a comment | go to forum thread
Note: Comments may take a few minutes to show up on this page. If you go to the forum thread, however, you can see them immediately.