"When you're cursed with all this debt, there's no way you can compete anymore," said Howard Davidowitz, a retail consultant who worked with Toys R Us in the 1980s and 1990s. "Now they're running up and down the halls trying to pick up the pieces, but there's no way around it: This is a very bad situation, and it will weaken the company forever."

The Wayne, N.J.-based company was for decades the country's preeminent toy retailer, with a towering flagship in New York's Times Square and a ubiquitous icon, Geoffrey the Giraffe. In 2009, it purchased competitor FAO Schwarz but eventually closed its New York store on Fifth Avenue, citing high costs.