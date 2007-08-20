|
2017-09-19 — reuters.com
``The U.S. Federal Election Commission allows the use of private campaign funds to pay legal bills arising from being a candidate or elected official. While previous presidential campaigns have used these funds to pay for routine legal matters such as ballot access disputes and compliance requirements, Trump would be the first U.S. president in the modern campaign finance era to use such funds to cover the costs of responding to a criminal probe, said election law experts.''
Trump is such a grifter, it's mind-boggling. How can someone's political supporters defend such blatant piggy-bank-raiding? Especially by someone who constantly brags about how rich they are and how they are self-funded...
