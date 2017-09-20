2017-09-20 — cnn.com

``The country's Constitutional Court suspended the vote on September 6, after the central government argued that Spain's 1978 constitution declares that the country is indivisible, Reuters reported. National authorities have stepped up their efforts to halt the vote in recent days. Officers from Spain's national police force, the Guardia Civil, arrested Catalonia's junior economic minister, Josep Maria Jove, along with eight other officials.''

source article | permalink | discuss | subscribe by: | RSS | email

Comments: Be the first to add a comment

add a comment | go to forum thread

Note: Comments may take a few minutes to show up on this page. If you go to the forum thread, however, you can see them immediately.