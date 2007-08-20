|
|
Look Out Below: 83% of Bay Area renters (and its close in NY and LA) plan to leave the area before settling down
2017-09-20 — doctorhousingbubble.com
``New York and Los Angeles also have a high percentage of renters saying they will get out before settling down. Of course part of the desire to get out is affordability. Crap shacks are solidly over $1 million in San Francisco and rents are astronomical as well...''
