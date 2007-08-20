home - news - sites - forum - about

2017-09-21 wsj.com

``Credit card lenders are seeing delinquencies creep up again after a brief respite in the spring. Investors need to be on guard for more negative surprises... ''

Yeah, totally unexpected that people putting more of their necessities on credit cards out of obvious desperation would lead to more delinquencies ...

