|
|
Relevant:
|
2017-09-21 — wsj.com
``Credit card lenders are seeing delinquencies creep up again after a brief respite in the spring. Investors need to be on guard for more negative surprises... ''
Yeah, totally unexpected that people putting more of their necessities on credit cards out of obvious desperation would lead to more delinquencies ...
source article | permalink | discuss | subscribe by: | RSS | email
Comments: Be the first to add a comment
add a comment | go to forum thread
Note: Comments may take a few minutes to show up on this page. If you go to the forum thread, however, you can see them immediately.