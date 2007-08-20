Though it has not been widely reported, it seems that Ukraine has today paid Russia the court costs and interests Russia was awarded in the case.

That is a strong sign that Ukraine now expects to lose the appeal it has made against the Judgment to Britain's Court of Appeal.

In the meantime, though the fact has also received scant attention, Ukraine within the last few days has also just borrowed $3 billion in the international money markets.

This should be subtitled: "Paul Manafort too busy to fix this one for Ukraine..."