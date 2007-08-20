|
|
Relevant:
|
2017-09-22 — russiafeed.com
The saga of Ukraine's $3 billion debt to Russia may be drawing to a close, with the first indication that Ukraine has grudgingly decided to pay the $3 billion Judgment the British High Court awarded Russia in their recent court case.
Though it has not been widely reported, it seems that Ukraine has today paid Russia the court costs and interests Russia was awarded in the case.
That is a strong sign that Ukraine now expects to lose the appeal it has made against the Judgment to Britain's Court of Appeal.
In the meantime, though the fact has also received scant attention, Ukraine within the last few days has also just borrowed $3 billion in the international money markets.
This should be subtitled: "Paul Manafort too busy to fix this one for Ukraine..."
source article | permalink | discuss | subscribe by: | RSS | email
Comments: Be the first to add a comment
add a comment | go to forum thread
Note: Comments may take a few minutes to show up on this page. If you go to the forum thread, however, you can see them immediately.