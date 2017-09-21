2017-09-22 — washingtonpost.com

``Instead of capitalism based on democratic principles of trade, it's more of a feudal system: The land is owned by the banking class and anyone using it has to pay the owners. The "land," in this case, is the entire U.S. financial system of banking and credit, as banks and financial firms like Equifax have made themselves successful intermediaries in nearly all transactions, from simple salary payments (hello, direct deposit) to renting an apartment (try doing that without having a credit score on file.) While consumers remain accountable to financial firms -- that late rent payment is on your credit report -- financial firms are not at all accountable the other way around. They do business as they like, as Equifax shows. Because their more profitable customers are other financial firms, and those firms don't care if you have to spend an hour or two on the phone cleaning up Equifax's mess.''