The commission will now devise a course of action to recommend to Mr. Trump by Nov. 13. Its recommendations -- which the president will have broad leeway to accept, amend or reject -- could include establishing tariffs or minimum prices on imported solar equipment.

The commission ruled 4-0 in a case that focused on the question of whether the financial woes of two companies, Suniva and SolarWorld Americas, were caused by their own business practices or by unfair competition, often from Chinese companies that benefit from state subsidies.

...

"The president will examine the facts and make a determination that reflects the best interests of the United States," said Natalie Strom, a White House spokeswoman. "The U.S. solar manufacturing sector contributes to our energy security and economic prosperity."

...

Several analysts predicted that tariffs would revive the manufacturing of solar modules, or panels, in the United States, encouraging producers to open or expand American factories, as some large Chinese panel makers are already looking to do. But others said problems in the market were the result of low prices stemming from a global glut rather than a lack of capacity.

...

Although companies like Sunrun, which focuses on installing panels on residential rooftops, said they could withstand higher prices, developers of large-scale projects said they were already seeing a slowdown as customers pulled back from committing to deals that could become uneconomical if costs rose.

...

The case relied on a section of United States trade law that has not been used since President George W. Bush levied tariffs on foreign steel in 2002. In the intervening years, Barack Obama's administration chose to rely more heavily on the World Trade Organization to settle trade disputes.

President Trump and his advisers have argued that the World Trade Organization has been ineffective and slow at resolving trade violations. They have urged more unilateral action by the United States.

Analysts see a good chance of the president's taking action to protect the solar industry, given his longtime support for tariffs as a way to protect industries from cheap foreign products, especially from China.