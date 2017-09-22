The new restrictions will vary by country and could include a ban on travel to the United States, or new restrictions on obtaining a visa for citizens of particular countries, the official said. They would replace the ban on entry by citizens of six Muslim-majority nations, which President Donald Trump announced early in his term and later modified.

On a call with reporters Friday, senior Trump administration officials explained that the Department of Homeland Security, working with the State Department and other agencies, recommended to the President that the US restrict travel from certain countries based on how those countries screen their nationals and share terrorist information with the US.

DHS submitted a report to Trump on September 15 with specific recommendations, but the officials declined to provide details on which countries were deemed not in current compliance with US requirements.

The President's controversial executive order included a 90-day review period, which expires Sunday. The President is expected to sign a proclamation related to the new travel restrictions either before or on Sunday, according to another senior administration official.

Yeah, they realized they were eventually going to need to heed that whole limited-period-to-study-and-tailor thing (after which nothing resembling the original xenophobic ban would pass muster) ...