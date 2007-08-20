|
|
Relevant:
|
German election results: Disappointing victory for Angela Merkel as CDU sinks, nationalist AfD hits 12.6%
2017-09-24 — dw.com
``Angela Merkel has won a fourth term, but official results have shown she'll have a "tough road" for coalition talks. While the CDU remains the largest party, the far-right AfD will be the third biggest political force.''
source article | permalink | discuss | subscribe by: | RSS | email
Comments: Be the first to add a comment
add a comment | go to forum thread
Note: Comments may take a few minutes to show up on this page. If you go to the forum thread, however, you can see them immediately.