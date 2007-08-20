|
|
Relevant:
|
Comparing the cost of living between 1975 and 2017: Inflation continues to eat away at purchasing power
2017-09-25 — mybudget360.com
``... there is some disinflation in food as I had previously mentioned... Notice something? These are now four pound bags. I'm sure most don't notice but the five pound bags slowly disappeared. You see a lot of this occurring in grocery stores but most people don't pick up on this. You also have dollar stores offering name brand products but in unique packaging that offers less for cash strapped consumers.''
