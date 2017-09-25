2017-09-25 — cnn.com

``Abe, who has held power for five years, has seen his popularity fall significantly in the wake of the scandals. His decision to call a snap election, analysts say, is aimed taking advantage of a recent uptick in ratings... "We must not give into the threat of North Korea. I hope to gain the confidence of the people in the upcoming election and push forward strong diplomacy," he said Monday.''

