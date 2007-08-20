North Korea's foreign minister said President Donald Trump had declared war on the country and it reserved the right to take countermeasures, including shooting down U.S. bombers even if they are not in its airspace.

The comments buoyed safe-haven assets, those that are favored by investors in times of crisis, with gold XAU= up 1 percent and the Japanese yen strengthened 0.26 percent versus the greenback at 111.71 per dollar.

"The North Korea narrative is not going away and the longer it remains part of the conversation, the more negative it becomes," said Peter Kenny, senior market strategist at Global Markets Advisory Group, in New York.