|
|
Relevant:
|
2017-09-26 — nasdaq.com
... credit monitoring is limited and--even paired with an alert--pales in comparison to a credit freeze, the most powerful tool you have against the threat of ID theft. Here's how to decide between freezing your credit or merely monitoring it... What credit-monitoring doesn't do is prevent identity theft. It's an after-the-fact service that can help consumers with remediation efforts, but does nothing to keep the damage from occurring. Only a credit freeze can prevent unauthorized accounts from being opened.
...former LifeLock CEO Todd Davis... famously gave out his Social Security number to show his confidence in his company's services. But a 2010 report by the Phoenix New Times found that 13 unauthorized credit and non-credit accounts were opened in Davis' name, including a $500 loan, an AT&T wireless account and a Gap store card. Davis owed unpaid amounts to Credit One Bank, gift-basket company Swiss Colony, and a handful of collection agencies.
To LifeLock's credit, the company helped its boss to clean up his credit mess. But the lesson from the report is clear: LifeLock didn't prevent all ID theft, even from its boss. In some cases, it didn't even detect it until the account went into collections.
source article | permalink | discuss | subscribe by: | RSS | email
Comments: Be the first to add a comment
add a comment | go to forum thread
Note: Comments may take a few minutes to show up on this page. If you go to the forum thread, however, you can see them immediately.