2017-09-26 — thestreet.com

``Equifax Inc. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Richard Smith is stepping aside almost 20 days after the credit-reporting company disclosed a cyberattack that compromised the personal information of more than 143 million Americans... Smith is scheduled to appear before the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs on Oct. 4, an Equifax spokesperson said. He is expected to face questioning about how cyberhackers gained access to the personal information of millions of people in the U.S. and went undetected for months.''