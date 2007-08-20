2017-09-26 — stevenwstutmanlaw.com

FHA announced changes to its HECM aka reverse mortgage program two years ago. Yet, many people are unaware that this change allows non-borrowing spouses to stay in their homes after the last surviving borrower dies.

