2017-09-26 — dailykos.com

``Trump golf course bankruptcy in Puerto Rico left Puerto Rican taxpayers with nearly $33 million bill, another example of Trump's many scams... '' See also Cold Comfort: Trump's refusal to send hospital ship tips his plan to abandon Puerto Rico.

