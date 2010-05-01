|
2017-09-26 — dailykos.com
``Trump golf course bankruptcy in Puerto Rico left Puerto Rican taxpayers with nearly $33 million bill, another example of Trump's many scams... ''
See also Cold Comfort: Trump's refusal to send hospital ship tips his plan to abandon Puerto Rico.
